The Coming-Of-Age Teen Movie That Inspired Severance Season 2's Big Musical Scene

At the end of "Severance" season 2, Lumon office wonk Mark S. (Adam Scott) finally realizes that a project he has been working on — a mysterious number-crunching assignment — is nearing completion. Mark doesn't know what that means, really. Indeed, viewers don't either. Lumon, up to this point in "Severance," has been enacting very mysterious, ineffable plans that are never explained. Notably, the company has been playing sadistic memory games with Mark's presumed-dead wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman), forcing her to undergo horrid physical and psychological abuse only to "sever" her memories of the experiences. Lumon keeps its employees in line by offering small, meaningless rewards for accomplishing tasks. They sometimes get dance parties or fruit plates.

Mark's reward for completing his assignment, as announced by his boss Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman), is a prolonged performance by an enormous marching band. It's surreal to watch Mr. Milchick lead the marching band into Lumon's 1960s-inflected, fluorescent-tube-illuminated office and hear their noisy, noisy instruments perform in such an enclosed space.

Of course, Mark has been working on a season-long plan of his own: He aims to flee the marching band performance and trek into the company's sub-basements to free Gemma. Complicating matters, however, is the fact that Mark and Gemma don't remember each other while inside the Lumon building due to their severance brain chips. While Mark flees, his co-workers, Helly (Britt Lower) and Dylan (Zach Cherry), trap Mr. Milchick in a bathroom. He pounds on the door and screams while Helly and Dylan prop a vending machine against the door. To make the scene even stranger, the marching band doesn't stop playing for one second during the fracas.

"Severance" composer Theodore Shapiro commented on the marching band sequence in an interview with Bandcamp. As he went on to reveal, the whole thing was actually inspired by "Drumline," a 2002 coming-of-age teen flick that the show's executive producer and frequent director, Ben Stiller, is a big fan of.