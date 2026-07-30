Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Ending Set Up Miles Morales? An Investigation

This article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," so proceed with caution!

Tom Holland has been playing Spider-Man for a decade now, beginning with his debut in "Captain America: Civil War" back in 2016 and followed by the beginning of his solo franchise with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017. Having just turned 30 in 2026, the British actor is still a relatively young star, but just like Peter Parker teases before he gets into a fight with some Damage Control agents in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," he's not in high school anymore, and similarly, it's likely that Tom Holland won't be able to keep webslinging for another 10 years.

But the question is, when will Tom Holland stop being our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? For a moment, in the third act of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," you might think that this movie was going to end up being a surprise farewell to the character, after jumping in front of a sniper bullet shot by Punisher (Jon Bernthal) that was intended for the movie's mystery villain, Jean Grey (Sadie Sink). But then you realize that's not likely to happen without anyone else ready to take up the mantle of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, many fans are probably thinking that the end of "Brand New Day" still hints at the presumed and likely inevitable arrival of Peter Parker's most beloved successor: Miles Morales, the character who has thwipped his way to box office success with the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" franchise. But does the ending of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" truly hint at the debut of Miles Morales, or are people reading too much into a simpler resolution? Let's take a closer look.