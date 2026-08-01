A Game Of Thrones Star's Thriller Miniseries Is The Perfect Weekend Netflix Binge

By the time Richard Madden came to star in 2021's "Eternals," he was used to playing characters torn between love and duty. No more was that obvious than in 2018's "Bodyguard," in which the actor portrayed a PTSD-plagued soldier tasked with protecting a hawkish Conservative Home Secretary. Madden left "Game of Thrones" in 2013 after having played Robb Stark for three seasons prior to his death in the infamous "Red Wedding." Next to that, "Bodyguard" might just be his best role to date, and you can stream the entire series in one weekend, easy.

The show is created, written, and executive produced by Jed Mercurio, creator of one of the best British crime dramas ever made, "Line of Duty." With "Bodyguard," Mercurio switched from police procedural to political/crime thriller, following Madden's war veteran David Budd as he begins working as a Specialist Protection Officer for London's Metropolitan Police Service. As a soldier, Budd served in Afghanistan, and remains haunted by his experiences even while he does all he can to ignore his obvious post-traumatic stress disorder. It doesn't exactly help that his assignee is ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), who is proudly pro-war and supports increased surveillance powers for the military. Budd suddenly finds himself torn between his own beliefs and his duty to protect his new charge.

"Bodyguard" is mercifully short relative to many other streaming series. The crime thriller comprises just six episodes, making it an easy watch for those looking for a premium series that doesn't require hours and hours of investment.