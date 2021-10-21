Eternals Star Richard Madden Is Used To Playing Characters Torn Between Love And Duty

Marvel is weeks away from bringing its sweeping sci-fi epic to the big screen. "The Eternals" promises to shake up the MCU, delving deeper into the cosmos and introducing an entirely new set of heroes, in the ancient and powerful Eternals. Among them is Richard Madden's Ikaris, already making a name for himself as the "Superman" of the MCU. But as the Marvel marketing machine works its magic, the film's stars have begun to offer some new insights into their characters. So besides his very threatening eye lasers, what else do we know about Ikaris?

According to Madden, Ikaris shares a lot in common with his previous roles. Though he wasn't defending the world from aliens in "Bodyguard," the politically-charged British series saw him caught in a complicated romance and struggling to determine his loyalties. The same could very well be true of Ikaris, who takes pride in keeping his fellow "Eternals" safe but will have a grander threat to thwart as the emergence begins and the Deviants arrive. Ikaris also has romantic history with Sersi (Gemma Chan), and it's not difficult to imagine emotions making matters worse. At a press conference attended by /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui, Madden said:

I'm used to characters who are very focused on their love and that comes out, and with Ikaris, it's the opposite of that... He's kind of trying to bury that love because it gets in the way of his duty and is constantly wrestling the two. And that's kind of what made it really interesting for me to pull out that relationship with all the characters from Sprite to Sersi.