Who Is The Main 'Eternals' Villain? Kro Explained

Marvel has been touting Eternals as a love story and what little we know seems to indicate a love triangle between Ikaris, Sersi, and her human lover. That's pretty ripe from drama all on its own, but they aren't the only immortals with relationship problems. In the comics, Kro has a heated romantic background with one of the group's fiercest warriors, Thena (Angelina Jolie).

Yes, even villains have hearts. Back in fifth century Babylon, Kro met and fell in love with Thena. A star-crossed romance, their relationship would not have been well received by either race — so they did their best to keep it secret. In the short term, it didn't matter too much. The romance ended badly and they spent many centuries apart. Eventually, the pair reconnected in the 60s, resulting in Thena becoming pregnant with twins, the first Eternal-Deviant hybrids. Their romance continued down an on-again/off-again road, with various instances of Thena saving Kro from destruction via her fellow Eternals. At one point, she even releases him from a cell, allowing him to narrowly escape death.

But what does this mean for the MCU iteration of these characters? Kro and Thena have all the makings of a very twisted love story, and the trailer indicates the movie will put that to use. We briefly see Kro trap Thena in his creepy tendrils while telling her that she can't protect "any of them." Whether this is in reference to the Eternals or humanity is unclear, but it's safe to assume Kro is willing to harm both races. Thena's eyes glow as Kro caresses her face, but we don't get much indication of the state of their relationship. It seems telling that they're alone and exchanging words — indicating that Eternals will reference their entangled history. In the comics, the relationship has been enough motivation to make the pair work together — but if Kro is threatening Thena's family, things may not be that simple.

Whatever Kro is up to, the Deviant has the potential to be one of the MCU's more interesting villains. Between his creepy shapeshifting abilities, immortality, and complicated past with one of the heroes, Kro may prove even more complex than he appears.