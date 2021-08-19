Hope springs eternal with each new Marvel movie — maybe this one will be better than the last. And Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals is certainly shaping up to be. The cosmic epic directed by the Oscar-winning director has a stacked cast and a new vision for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as a potential new villain for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (and beyond) to cross swords with. Watch the final Eternals trailer below.

Eternals Trailer

Earth has been invaded by everything from aliens, to robots, to wizards, but now they’ll have to contend with immortal beings. Thankfully, they’ve got a group of other immortal beings willing to lay down their lives for humanity.

Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Ajak (Salma Hayek), the mother figure and leader of the team, are the Eternals, a group of immortals that have been on Earth for 35,000 years to protect the world from an evil group of beings called the Deviants. But, as Sersi tells Kit Harington‘s Dane Whitman (AKA Black Knight, a hero who inherits his evil uncle’s estate, obtains a mystical sword, and decides to use his newfound powers for good instead of evil), they were instructed to never interfere even when things got dire — like in the case of Thanos vanishing half of the universe’s population out of existence. But the return of that half of the population has had unforeseeable side effects: something ominous called “The Emergence.” And the Eternals have seven days to stop it.

Lots of lore is loaded into this trailer, including the reveal that the Eternals are on Earth at the instruction of a mammoth red Celestial, possibly Arishem the Judge. In the comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as well as the villainous Deviants. The Celestials are powerful extraterrestrial cosmic beings who first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel (Kurt Russell’s character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a Celestial).

Celestials? Deviants? What Now?

Buddy, I’m as lost as you are. You can thank the wild mind of Jack Kirby who, in what we can only assume was a hallucinogen-inspired bender, created the cosmic craziness that is The Eternals back in 1976.

In Kirby’s stories, The Celestials visited Earth 5 million years ago and performed genetic experiments on early forms of life, paving the way for mutants to exist. During their experiments, they created two new races: The Eternals and the Deviants, who eventually grew to become bitter enemies. The Eternals are essentially immortal, living for millennia and possessing superhuman strength and the powers of flight, teleportation, shooting blasts of heat and energy from their hands, and mind control.

Meanwhile, the Deviants are essentially alien gods who could wield immense amounts of power. And as we see in the new trailer, they’re also big veiny CGI monsters. Gross.

Eternals will open in theaters on November 5, 2021