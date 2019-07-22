Whenever Marvel Studios is at Comic-Con, they usually release new pieces of concept art for the next couple films coming up in their line-up. As we saw with the Black Widow concept art that arrived yesterday, this year was no exception, and now we have a look at a piece of concept art from The Eternals, which will be the second film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2020. However, it doesn’t reveal the titular superheroes in the movie, but rather the massive cosmic beings in charge of them.

Discussing Film snapped an image of The Eternals concept art that was released as a poster at Comic-Con:

Those figures in the image are the cosmic beings known as Celestials. We’ve actually already seen one of these beings in action before, when The Collector explained the origins of the Infinity Stones in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Celestial seen destroying an entire planet with the purple Power Stone is Eson the Searcher, and it appears the the Celestial on the far right of the concept art could be an updated version of that character.

As for the other Celestials, it’s somewhat difficult to tell which are appearing in the image since their armor designs don’t match up perfectly with the characters as they appear in Marvel Comics. However, thanks to the head design and red color, we’re fairly sure the Celestial standing furthest forward is Arishem the Judge. Meanwhile, the one on the far left appears like it could be One Above All, and the one next to them might be Nezarr the Calculator. Remember, this is all speculation since we don’t know which Celestials will be appearing in the movie for sure.

These will be the powerful beings who task The Eternals with protecting Earth from the dangerous beings known as The Deviants. As we learned over the weekend, The Eternals will include Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and Ajak (Salma Hayek), who is a mother figure for the team.

Since the movie doesn’t arrive until November of next year, and production doesn’t seem to have started yet, it might be a little while before we get a first look at this new cosmic superhero team. But director Chloe Zhao should be getting to work fairly soon, so hopefully we’ll see something from the set in the near future. In the meantime, you can find out what we learned about the movie from Comic-Con over here.

The Eternals arrives in theaters on November 6, 2020.