The Spider-Man Franchise Never Recovered From The Cancellation Of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4

I first saw "Spider-Man 3" in the theater when I was eight years old. Back then, I didn't care about minor details like "story structure" or "narrative cohesion." No, I just thought it was so cool when Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Harry Osborn/Goblin 2.0 (James Franco) teamed up against Venom (Topher Grace) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in the third act. If I'm honest, seeing that movie then — even more so than "Spider-Man 2" on DVD or reruns of the 1990s "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" — might be the thing that forever rewired the webs of my brain to love Spidey forever and always.

But of course, most others did not receive "Spider-Man 3" as the mind-blowing thrill ride my younger self thought it was. (And to be clear, yes, I now recognize it's obviously the weakest of the trilogy and a hot mess.) Yet "Spider-Man 4" had still been greenlit ... until, in 2010, it was announced Maguire and director Sam Raimi had walked away. With them gone, Sony had chosen to scrap "Spider-Man 4" and start again at page one.

The cancellation of "Spider-Man 4" was one of the first pieces of movie news I heard about and processed as it happened. I also remember thinking that, based on rumors that Anne Hathaway would play not Black Cat but a reimagined Felicia Hardy as "The Vulturess," perhaps we'd dodged a bullet. But looking back, the cancellation has only diminished Spider-Man. Outside of animation with the "Spider-Verse" movies, Spidey has been in search of a strong creative vision to equal the one Raimi brought.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of "Spider-Man 3," the (live-action) "Spider-Man" movies have yet to reach the heights Raimi first established, and the franchise feels stained by Sony's reactionary handling of its post-Raimi path. There's a reason the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was largely a walk down the memory lane that Raimi built.