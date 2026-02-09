Why Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 Can't Happen Right Now, According To Sam Raimi

More than 15 years ago, director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures parted ways on what would have been "Spider-Man 4," which would have brought back Tobey Maguire for one more solo adventure as Marvel's famed webslinger. Fans still wonder what could have been, especially after 2007's "Spider-Man 3," which Raimi has personally referred to as "awful." All these years later, could we see Raimi and Maguire reunite one last time? Not right now, but it sounds like the filmmaker is taking a never-say-never approach.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press while promoting his new horror movie "Send Help," which recently took the number one spot at the box office, Raimi addressed the possibility of "Spider-Man 4." As the director explained, Sony and Marvel Studios have a lot going on with the character within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Tom Holland currently playing Peter Parker. Interrupting that, in his view, doesn't make a lot of sense. Down the line, though, who knows? Here's what he had to say about it:

"I think the kids would like to see him. Right now Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man, where he is involved with the Avengers and the other superheroes. So I do not think it makes sense right now to break up that great successful run they are having, just to allow me to make another Spider-Man movie. But I would love to. The day might come, and I would love to do it."

Raimi's original "Spider-Man" was a box office smash that proved superheroes were not just a fad. It was the first movie to ever make $100 million in a single weekend, pulling in over $820 million worldwide in total.