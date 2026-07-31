Keith David's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role Explained - Is He The Jackal?

With great spoilers come great responsibility. This article discusses major plot details from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

When it comes to Spider-Man, there are a few truths we must universally acknowledge: He's quippy, he's smart, and he never, ever takes off that mask if he can help it. Needless to say, the same doesn't quite apply to the rest of his supporting characters. Sure, they're generally adept at wordplay and can sometimes even put Peter Parker's brain to shame, as Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Zendaya's MJ prove on a few occasions in "Brand New Day." But, for the most part, nobody is as concerned with secret identities as our friendly neighborhood Spidey tends to be.

That's a big reason why the secrecy surrounding the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film has raised so much interest — specifically revolving around the reveal of Sadie Sink's character (Jean Grey, which feels nice to finally say out loud), but also concerning a few others in the ensemble, too. Social media has been abuzz for months about the possibilities of who else might appear in the midst of the action. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, perhaps? Maybe even a repeat appearance by one (or both) of the other Spider-Mans (Spiders-Man?) in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire?

While those ended up being nothing but rumors and hearsay, there's the mystery of Keith David's role, which was confirmed with the release of a previous trailer. We hear the unmistakable strains of his voice talking about spiders and mutations, which suggested a scientist of some sort. Fans quickly circled the wagons around The Jackal, an unusual villain from Spider-Man's rogues gallery ... but this proved to be barking up the wrong tree, as well. David instead voices a narrator in a video — nothing more, and nothing less.