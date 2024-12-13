A Kraven The Hunter Easter Egg Teases A Spider-Man Villain We Haven't Seen On The Big Screen Yet

The following contains spoilers for "Kraven the Hunter."

J.C. Chandor's "Kraven the Hunter" (read /Film's review), which will seemingly be the final movie in Sony's Spider-Man villain universe, is a big ridiculous pile of whatsit. But also, y'know, kinda fun. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the titular character, a vicious assassin with lion-esque powers who hunts down the mobsters who hire poachers. He's the son of a Russian gangster (Russell Crowe) and he does everything he can to protect his younger brother Dmitri (Fred Hechinger) from their father's abuse. There is a complicated kidnapping plot besides, but that about covers it.

Kraven also has to deal with the distressing rise of a rival gangster named Aleksei (Alessandro Nivola), who calls himself the Rhino. The Rhino, we learn, has a shunt implanted in his abdomen that constantly feeds him specialized drugs through a tube. If he removes the tube, his skin begins to crust over and his muscle mass increases. Without the drugs, he will revert to his true form: a humanoid rhinoceros man. He mentions that his condition was brought about via the aid of an off-screen doctor named Miles Warren.

Later in the film, Dmitri also requires strange, semi-supernatural attention from a doctor, and the same Miles Warren apparently imbues him with mysterious abilities he didn't have before.

Deep-cut Spider-Man fans will recognize the name, but most casual observers will be left blinking in confusion. Worry not. /Film is here to offer clarity. Miles Warren is the real name of a longtime Spider-Man villain named the Jackal: a green-furred schemer and genetic engineer who looks like a cross between a werewolf and the Grinch. The Jackal has a long and storied history in the Marvel Comics universe, and the mention of his name may be one of the last times Spider-Fans have a chance to be tantalized (assuming "Kraven" does, in fact, mark the end of the line for Sony's Spider-Man villain spinoff films as expected).