Why So Many MCU Superheroes Don't Have Secret Identities

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly like to witness a well-choreographed scrape between their favorite super-beings and the attacking menace du jour. Audiences, at least in the 2010s, enjoyed massive, hard-knuckle punch-ups to a degree that crushed the worldwide box office. People took the MCU very, very seriously and entire online ecosystems mushroomed under the canopy of their influence. Theories were often floated over which MCU characters might win in a potential fight. From 2008 until at least 2019, the MCU was the world's most-read pop culture Bible.

But then, there's something silly about one superhero turning to another on the battlefield and yelling "Hey, Steve!" or "Where's Bruce?" The characters of the MCU usually refer to one another by their actual names rather than their superhero ones.

This sounds very odd to an old man like myself, who was raised on superhero comics wherein secret identities and alter egos were a vital, seemingly unshakable part of superhero lore. Spider-Man kept his face covered and never revealed his true identity to the world for fear that his enemies would be able to track him down or harm his loved ones. Batman remained in the shadows, offering the world vigilante justice in anonymity. Superman had to disguise himself as a human in order to live an ordinary life (though that changed in the CW series "Superman & Lois," which may speak to a point I plan to address later on).

Secret identities are exciting for multiple reasons. For one, they make any hero's story that much more dramatic; if they have to operate in secret, they will always be grappling with the parts of themselves they show the world and the parts they keep hidden. Secondarily, they make a hero seem that much more noble; if someone is enacting justice on a freelance basis, then they are clearly not doing so for recognition or financial reward. Thirdly, it inflames the imagination of a young reader. Is my dad Spider-Man? Could I be Spider-Man? You'd never know.

The MCU, however, largely discarded this idea from the jump, and there's at least one reason why.