Alan Hale Jr.'s Sci-Fi Horror Movie Streaming On Tubi Is A Fun '60s Throwback

Anyone who grew up familiar with the comforting aura of "Gilligan's Island" might not like the idea of seeing The Skipper caught up in a sci-fi horror wherein a severed hand goes on a murderous rampage. But despite being best known as Captain Jonas Grumby, Alan Hale Jr. had a prolific career outside the shores of Gilligan's Isle, making hundreds of shows and films, not all of which were quite as genial and inoffensive as his beloved sitcom.

1963's "The Crawling Hand" sees Hale Jr. play a sheriff in a story about an alien life form that inhabits the body of an astronaut before he's blown to pieces 70,000 feet above Earth's surface. Thereafter, his severed arm embarks on a killing spree. "Gilligan's Island" was unapologetically nonsensical, finding new ways to have various guests visit the island and for Bob Denver's Gilligan to bungle innumerable escape attempts. But even the castaways never faced such an outlandish threat.

"The Crawling Hand" was co-written and directed by Herbert L. Strock, a B-movie maestro who previously oversaw 1957's "I Was a Teenage Frankenstein" and 1958's "How to Make a Monster." He'd also directed episodes of some of the best classic Western TV shows, including "Maverick" and "Cheyenne," both of which hosted Hale Jr. at various points. In fact, Strock and Hale Jr. worked together for the first time on a Western series, when the latter appeared in a 1960 episode of "The Alaskans," which Strock directed. They re-teamed for "The Crawling Hand," and if you're curious how their second collaboration went, the movie can be seen for free on Tubi.