Years After Gilligan's Island, Alan Hale Jr. Starred In A Bizarre Cult Sci-Fi Movie About Spiders

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What? You don't know about Bill Rebane, the legendary B-movie director? Well, sit down, children, and let me tell you a tale. Back in 1965, Wisconsin's Latvia-born Bill "Ito" Rebane directed a film that is certainly in the running for one of the worst movies ever made. In the book "Famous Wisconsin Film Stars," Rebane himself used that descriptor.

The story goes that Rebane was shooting a movie called "Terror at Half Day," but ran out of money before shooting was completed. He handed the half-movie over to legendary gore filmmaker Herschell Gordon Lewis, who finished it in his own bizarre idiom. The result was "Monster a Go-Go," which was "about a radiated astronaut who returns to Earth as a monster that chases girls in bikinis." It played in drive-ins, made its money, and sauntered into the night.

"Monster a Go-Go" was handed to a new generation thanks to a 1993 episode of the movie-riffing robot TV series "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Gen-Xers stayed up late to watch Bill Rebane's not-so-hard work get dragged through the mud by the "MST3K" hosts, and explorers of trash cinema suddenly had a new guru's filmography to explore. "MST3K" did Rebane another "favor" in 1997 by giving similar mocking treatment to his 1975 creature feature "The Giant Spider Invasion." The $300,000 movie now had a new generation of fans, and Rebane was cemented as a legitimate B-movie legend.

"The Giant Spider Invasion" is notorious for its silly spider effects and for its corny script (by Richard L. Huff and Robert Easton). It takes place in Merrill, Wisconsin, and follows the fates of its sleazy denizens as, yes, giant spiders invade. The town sheriff is played by Alan Hale from "Gilligan's Island," in one of many, many, many gigs he had in his career.