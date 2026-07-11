Before Gilligan's Island, Alan Hale Jr. Appeared In A Forgotten John Wayne Flop

John Wayne might be best known for representing the archetypal Western hero of the mid-20th century, but he didn't spend his entire career playing gunslingers. The Duke made his fair share of war movies, too, including the notorious "Green Berets" that Roger Ebert called "cruel and dishonest." Then there was the barely remembered "The Sea Chase," which saw Wayne play a German sea captain in a film that also featured a pre-"Gilligan's Island" Alan Hale Jr.

1955's "The Sea Chase" was a World War II drama that boasted an impressive cast, including a couple of future stars. Aside from Wayne and co-star Lana Turner, the film featured a pre-"Gunsmoke" James Arness alongside Hale Jr., who was then almost a decade away from his best-known role as Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, on "Gilligan's Island." Still, by the mid-50s, Hale Jr. had established himself in the industry, having starred in the CBS adventure series "Biff Baker, U.S.A.," from 1952 to 53 and sharing the screen with Kirk Douglas in 1952's "The Big Trees." He also appeared alongside James Cagney in 1950's "The West Point Story" and Audie Murphy in 1954's "Destry."

So, even if he hadn't yet become a household name, by the time he shared the screen with the Duke, Hale Jr. was no rookie. Sadly, his collaboration with the great John Wayne was not a particularly well-remembered one. "The Sea Chase" debuted to some fairly harsh reviews and has since been mostly forgotten.