5 '60s Sci-Fi Shows That Deserve A Modern Reboot

If reboots are any gauge, the 1960s were the best possible time for sci-fi television. Many of the hit sci-fi shows of the day have stuck in the popular consciousness, and many of them were incessantly rebooted or revived over the years. Most famously, 1966's "Star Trek" was rebooted as a movie in 1979 and then as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, and that franchise is currently still airing as "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Indeed, think of a hot 1960s TV show, and you'll find that it has been remade, adapted into a movie, or restarted decades later. "The Outer Limits," "Lost in Space," "The Invaders," "Doctor Who," "My Favorite Martian," "Thunderbirds," and "The Time Tunnel" (whose remake was repurposed into the 1976 movie "The Time Travelers") have all been revisited. Even animated shows "The Jetsons," "Jonny Quest," and "Space Ghost" have been remade, rebooted, or readapted along the way. "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" is one of the best TV shows ever made. Something about 1960s sci-fi stuck in the mass consciousness, and we are still very much living with it some 60 years later.

That said, there are still multiple forgotten high-concept sci-fi oddities from the 1960s that would, here in the 2020s, make for some excellent reboot fodder. Indeed, there is a lot of forgotten '60s sci-fi that would simply be good to revisit and enjoy before one downs an espresso and begins spitballing reboot pitch meetings to, say, Apple TV or Disney+. The list below is five such TV shows, most of them obscure, and all waiting to be rescued by a remake.