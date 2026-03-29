Star Trek: The Next Generation's USS Enterprise Was Surprisingly Easy To Design

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As a longtime fan of Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek: The Next Generation," I find it difficult to objectively judge the design of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Its curved lines, oval saucer, and Jupiterian eye-like deflector dish are now simply a part of my subconsciousness. A friend pointed out that the ship's saucer section might be a little too large, giving the impression that the Enterprise is top-heavy. It's a fair criticism, but I would argue that its large flat head, pleasant shade of gray, and elegant bulging curves give the ship a peaceful quality. It's not all squares, points, or right angles. It's soft and nonaggressive. The design of the Enterprise-D implies pacifism, which is fitting, seeing as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" lives by pacifist ideals.

The Enterprise-D was designed by artist Andrew Probert who also designed the retrofitted U.S.S. Enterprise for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Both ships were, of course, extrapolated from the original Enterprise from the 1966 "Star Trek" TV series, designed by Matt Jeffries. All three ships abided by four design rules, laid out by show creator Gene Roddenberry. Rule #1: warp nacelles came in pairs. Rule #2: the two nacelles had to have a line of sight across the hull. Rule #3: the nacelles had to be visible from the front. And Rule #4: the bridge had to be at the very top of the ship's primary hull.

It seems that Probert had all these rules in the back of his mind when he was designing the Enterprise-D, back when "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was still being developed, and he just sort of banged out a sketch, not even asked to design the ship. According to Paula M. Block's and Terry J. Erdmann's book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365," it was a very smooth, easy process.