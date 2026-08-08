If you were a kid in the '90s, there's a good chance you were regularly tuned into the Nickelodeon programming block. The weekend and late-night lineups of quirky, kid-centric sketch comedy and live-action variety and anthology shows were supported by an innovative line of idiosyncratic animation programming, all of which are nostalgic for grown-up millennials with fond memories of the distinct television culture that persisted in the '90s.

Indeed, Nickelodeon made their name by carving out a rebellious and irreverent niche that pushed the boundaries of what children's entertainment could look and sound like. While Nick would see a strong continuation of their domination during the new millennium, as seen in our list of the best Nick shows of the 2000s, the '90s had an even more radical streak, throwing new ideas at the wall to see what would work in pioneering, iconoclastic ways. Everyone thinks the programming they had when they were a kid was the best, but '90s Nickelodeon has grounds to stake a claim to having the best overall lineup for kids, tweens, and teens.

Here are the 10 best Nickelodeon shows of the '90s, ranked.