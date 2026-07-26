Black Panther 3's New T'Challa Actor Leaves Marvel With One Tricky Problem

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a major shake-up. While Marvel Studios' panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was somewhat muted by Marvel standards, there were some huge announcements. For one, we got confirmation that Ryan Gosling will star in "Ghost Rider" from director Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine"). Perhaps more importantly, we got confirmation that "Black Panther 3" is happening. What's more, it's going to bring in a new actor to play T'Challa.

To help close out the panel, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler came out on stage to confirm that he's returning for "Black Panther 3," which hits theaters in 2028. The biggest reveal came when it was announced that "The Long Walk" star David Jonsson will star as the new T'Challa. However, he won't be replacing the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the character in the 2018 movie. Jonsson will, instead, play that character's son. That opens up a host of questions, leaving Marvel with a tricky problem.

The ending of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" introduced us to T'Challa's son, who was a very young boy in that film. Jonsson is 32 years old and will be 35 by the time "BP3" comes out. So, how the heck is Marvel going to explain that gap, exactly? How are they going to wipe away a time gap of at least 20 years? For now, we have more questions than answers, but broadly speaking, we can take an educated guess.

The Multiverse Saga is reaching its conclusion. The most recent "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer revealed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who is going to be the big bad that Earth's Mightiest Heroes must contend with as this saga comes to a close. What this is all building to may well explain how Marvel will be able to bend time in its favor.