Reacher Season 4 Trailer: Alan Ritchson Returns In An Action-Packed First Look
Ever since Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher faced off against Olivier Richters' man mountain Paulie (aka Bigger Reacher) in "Reacher" Season 3, fans have been waiting to see how this series is going to outdo itself. Now, we have the first trailer for the highly-anticipated "Reacher" Season 4, and it looks as though the writers have zigged where many expected them to zag.
"Reacher" Season 3 saw the titular ex-military policeman infiltrate a stately home where he uncovered an arms trafficking operation connected to a tragedy from his past. In the process of dismantling said trafficking operation, Reacher dispatched Paulie in the most epic fight of the entire series while also forging a close relationship with DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), rescuing a captive informant, and taking down the season's big bad, Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee). Now, it looks as like Reacher is to face an even more deadly threat.
"Reacher" Season 4 is based on one of the wildest books in Lee Child's saga, "Gone Tomorrow," which follows its hero as he investigates the suicide of a stranger on a New York subway train. The show looks to have changed multiple aspects of the novel while preserving several others, which means there should be plenty new here for those who have read the book and are hoping for some surprises. Ritchson previously promised "Reacher" Season 4 would be the bloodiest yet, and it looks as though he's made good on that promise. But it also seems that, rather than giving Reacher another colossal brute against whom to do battle, the writers have given him an even more formidable challenge.
The Reacher Season 4 trailer has SO MANY people getting beaten up
Amazon really struck gold with these adaptations, and the show isn't going anywhere any time soon. "Reacher" Season 5 was already decided by Prime Video ahead of Season 4, and work is already underway. We haven't seen the last of Alan Ritchson beating the s*** out of dudes in bloody fashion, that much is certain.
The trailer makes it clear that some changes are being made to the source material, as is typically the case. Lee Child's books paint Jack Reacher as more of a loner, but the shows have surrounded him with sidekicks. That's certainly what's going on here, but it looks more in line with Season 1 and Season 3, as opposed to the not-as-well-received Season 2, which is good news for fans. As for the specifics of the plot? The synopsis for Season 4 reads as follows:
When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.
During Amazon's SDCC panel, the company also revealed a first look at the "Reacher" spin-off "Neagley," which is coming to Prime Video. Maria Stern is set to lead that show and, if all goes well, this could be the start of a whole universe of shows, not unlike what Amazon is doing with "The Boys." But let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet. In the meantime, Ritchson has so many people to beat up real good.
"Reacher" Season 4 premieres on Prime Video.