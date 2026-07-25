Reacher Season 4 Trailer: Alan Ritchson Returns In An Action-Packed First Look

Ever since Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher faced off against Olivier Richters' man mountain Paulie (aka Bigger Reacher) in "Reacher" Season 3, fans have been waiting to see how this series is going to outdo itself. Now, we have the first trailer for the highly-anticipated "Reacher" Season 4, and it looks as though the writers have zigged where many expected them to zag.

"Reacher" Season 3 saw the titular ex-military policeman infiltrate a stately home where he uncovered an arms trafficking operation connected to a tragedy from his past. In the process of dismantling said trafficking operation, Reacher dispatched Paulie in the most epic fight of the entire series while also forging a close relationship with DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), rescuing a captive informant, and taking down the season's big bad, Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee). Now, it looks as like Reacher is to face an even more deadly threat.

"Reacher" Season 4 is based on one of the wildest books in Lee Child's saga, "Gone Tomorrow," which follows its hero as he investigates the suicide of a stranger on a New York subway train. The show looks to have changed multiple aspects of the novel while preserving several others, which means there should be plenty new here for those who have read the book and are hoping for some surprises. Ritchson previously promised "Reacher" Season 4 would be the bloodiest yet, and it looks as though he's made good on that promise. But it also seems that, rather than giving Reacher another colossal brute against whom to do battle, the writers have given him an even more formidable challenge.