Neagley Trailer: First Look At Maria Sten In Prime Video's Reacher Spin-Off Series

Jack Reacher might be a badass loner capable of taking care of himself in even the most dangerous situations. But even he needs a little backup from time to time. On multiple occasions across three seasons of Prime Video's "Reacher," he's called on Maria Sten's Frances Neagley for support. Now, it's time for Neagley to take the spotlight in the appropriately-titled spin-off "Neagley," the first trailer for which just dropped at San Diego Comic-Con.

Neagley is one of Jack Reacher's former Army colleagues who formed part of his 110th Special Investigations unit. In the timeline of the show, her post-Army years have seen her become a private investigator in Chicago, and "Reacher" Season 3 offered a glimpse of what a Neagley spin-off centered around her investigative work might look like. Now, that very series is almost upon us.

The show is overseen by "Reacher" showrunner Nick Santora and former "NYPD Blue" and "Prison Break" producer Nicholas Wootton. Sten returns to reprise the title role in the new series, which will see Neagley set out to enact justice after she learns that a friend from her past has been killed. It's a classic "Reacher" formula that calls to mind the mothership show's second season, in which Reacher, Neagley, and other onetime members of the 110th set out to discover who's killing off their former colleagues. This time, however, Neagley will be venturing out on her own in the first spin-off from Prime Video's wildly popular series. And judging by the first trailer for the new show, it will be no less action-packed than its predecessor.