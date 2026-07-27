House Of The Dragon Season 3's Two Unexpected Romances Explained

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 6.

Look, we might as well embrace it: "House of the Dragon" is a shipper's show. It almost goes without saying that viewers have come to expect that from a show which has delivered a bristly central dynamic between Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen and her childhood frenemy Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). But Season 3 alone has already given us the hilarious road-trip comedy/enemies-to-lovers vibes between Larys (Matthew Needham) and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Daemon (Matt Smith) and his former flame Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) engaging in lovers' quarrels, and, of course, the never-ending tension between Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) and his booze.

Yet, what's likely to surprise most casual fans may be two low-simmering romances that suddenly come to a boil in Episode 6. Unlike "Game of Thrones" (the earlier seasons, at least) or "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," few would mistake "House of the Dragon" for a chamber piece focused solely on character above all else. We have several compelling figures to follow and root for (and against), of course, but that's simply not one of this show's most pressing priorities. That probably helps explain why the abrupt developments in two specific subplots — Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) in Harrenhal, and Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) and Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) in, yes, yet another instance of incest on this series — may feel like they come out of nowhere.

The "why" behind both of these unexpected pairings is worth exploring. Certain similarities in the source material "Fire & Blood" go a long way towards explaining these storylines. But, for the most part, we're all left with two questionable storytelling decisions.