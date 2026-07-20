House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is Repeating A Daemon Plotline Fans Hated

Spoilers ahead for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 5, "Unbowed and Unbent."

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 has been a non-stop train of big action, changes to the status quo, and lore drops for Westeros. It started with what was clearly meant to be the last two episodes of Season 2, giving us a massive naval battle full of spectacle and dragon action (albeit one that ended in tragedy), Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) taking the Iron Throne, and buildup to about three other battles.

Since then, Season 3 has focused on two major issues: Rhaenyra discovering that being a Queen kind of sucks (an idea that "Game of Thrones" explored before it), and the Greens trying to retake the throne. The former encompasses many subplots, including a rather gruesome string of murders in King's Landing, obnoxious lords and ladies, a lack of food and coin, and much more. Meanwhile, the latter has been split into three story threads: Ormund Hightower (James Norton) using Daeron Targaryen (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) to reclaim the throne, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) trying to get vengeance on his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) for attempting to kill him, and Aemond being lost at Harrenhal.

So far, nearly every one of these storylines is moving at a swift pace, setting the stage for some major confrontations at the end of Season 3. Even the one involving Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) being imprisoned in the Red Keep with her daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) is doing some interesting things when it comes to the latter's unexpected pregnancy. Unfortunately, there's one subplot that's dragging quite a bit.

The culprit? Aemond at Harrenhal, a storyline that already feels long and boring. Worse yet, it's simply a repeat of a much-derided Season 2 storyline concerning Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).