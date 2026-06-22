House Of The Dragon Season 3 Took A Disturbing Game Of Thrones Tradition To A New Level

Stop shirking major societal taboos if you haven't seen the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon." Spoilers ahead!

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Targaryens love kissing their sisters (and brothers, and cousins, and nephews, and aunts, and so on and so forth). This dragon-riding royal family from George R.R. Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire" loves keeping it in the family, so to speak, and in the Season 3 premiere of the Targaryen-centric HBO series "House of the Dragon," a new couple manifests, sort of. So who's coupling up like it's the Westeros version of "Love Island?" That would be mother and son Aemond Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, played respectively by Ewan Mitchell and Olivia Cooke.

After Alicent's firstborn son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who was grievously injured in battle in Season 2 of "House of the Dragon," flees town, Aemond essentially takes over as prince regent, at which point his desperate mother implores him to go to Harrenhal and seek shelter from enemy forces led by Aemond's half-sister Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). While they discuss their next steps in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, Alicent suggests that Aemond go to the Riverlands and challenge Rhaenyra's consort Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), which will get him out of King's Landing safely and spare Alicent from losing another son.

So how does Aemond respond? He lays the slowest, weirdest smooch in recorded human history on his mom, who sort of smiles politely and avoids eye contact afterward. Aemond then says he'll host a feast in her honor in Harrenhal with Daemon's head on a spike. Must have been a good kiss, I guess!