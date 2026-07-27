House Of The Dragon Season 3's Big Dragon Reveal Only Raises More Questions

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 6.

If you're ever going through an existential malaise and want to embark on a maddeningly circuitous journey that ultimately reaches a huge payoff, consider staying at the ruined stronghold paradise of Harrenhal. In Season 2 of "House of the Dragon," Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) experiences a series of bizarre nightmares and essentially sleepwalks his way to that ultimate reveal regarding the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy. In Season 3, it's his nephew Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) who finds himself repeating a very similar plotline while recovering from injuries. The common strand linking both subplots together? The mysterious Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), a self-professed witch who's clearly more than she appears.

Episode 6 only raises even more questions, however. About halfway through, Aemond finally demands that Alys reveal the "game" she's been playing all along. What comes next is as surprising as it gets — especially because none of this is to be found in the source material, "Fire & Blood." Alys shows him a treasure of old dragon eggs, left behind at the castle by the dragon Dreamfyre (currently bonded to Phia Saban's Queen Helaena) centuries ago in the years following Aegon's Conquest. What isn't immediately apparent is what she intends to do with these eggs. But then she makes her seductive overtures to young Aemond and proposes a future where both of them rule together — she as the "Lady of the Water" (likely referring to the nearby lake known as the God's Eye), and he as the dragonlord by her side.

With only two episodes left in the season, "House of the Dragon" is building to some sort of an exclamation point in this storyline, and we have several theories.