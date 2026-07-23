Marvel Fans Think The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Spoiled The Movie's Ending
There's no greater priority over at Marvel Studios right now than "Avengers: Doomsday," the franchise's first since 2019's "Endgame" seemingly put a neat and tidy bow on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. That means Kevin Feige and his army of minions (not those yellow cartoon guys ... at least, as far as we know) have been hard at work putting a tight leash on the marketing campaign thus far and leaving audiences wanting more. All we've seen to this point? That day-long round of musical chairs with the casting announcements, a quartet of character-centric teasers, and, most recently, the release of that brand-new trailer.
But, as is typically the case with anything related to the MCU, fans went over every second of footage with a fine-tooth comb in the hopes of uncovering some big clues about where this next blockbuster will take us. We know that the basic premise pits our remaining Avengers against the X-Men, a version of which we all saw throughout the 20th Century Fox franchise, while the threat of Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom looms large overhead. Some leaked concept art further hinted at the zany places that "Doomsday" and its follow-up "Secret Wars" are expected to go. Still, one trailer shot in particular may have given away a huge part of the game.
According to fans on social media, a brief moment between Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm may actually reveal the end of "Doomsday." After lowering the brightness, what was once just a washed-out scene suddenly turns into something else entirely. You can see what appears to be a multiverse incursion going down in the background, implying that an entire universe is about to be destroyed. Is this an accidental third-act spoiler ... or are appearances slightly deceptive?
Avengers: Doomsday's multiverse incursions may lead to the creation of Doctor Doom's Battleworld
For once, the call might be coming from inside the house of Marvel. The studio notorious for editing out characters from trailers and otherwise going the extra mile to preserve twists may have underestimated the internet — and the fact that social media users have nothing better to do than obsess over scraps of footage from the recent "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer. If one viral post on X is to be believed, fans can expect to see entire universes undergo incursions of their own and possibly be wiped from existence altogether. But what if there's more to this than what initially meets the eye?
lowered the brightness of this shot and you can see it's the end of the movie 💀 pic.twitter.com/mdAKkam7WW
— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) July 22, 2026
On the face of it, this shot sure looks like our Fantastic Four family embracing each other as their world unravels all around them. But what if this is merely one distant universe falling victim to Doctor Doom's mad plans, rather than our specific heroes from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" on Earth-828? From the trailer, it's clear that something spooks Thor (Chris Hemsworth) enough to make him believe that the scariest threat they've ever faced is upon them. Could that inciting action be the God of Thunder witnessing or hearing about the destruction of entire universes, which causes him to investigate and potentially come face-to-mask with Doom himself?
Or maybe this is exactly what it seems to be: a spoiler that "Doomsday" ends on a downer note similar to "Infinity War," that our protagonists are wiped out by incursions, and that Doom reigns triumphant in his Battleworld simulation (as predicted in a possible "Secret Wars" plot leak not too long ago and laid down in Jonathan Hickman's "Avengers" comic book run). We'll find out when "Avengers: Doomsday" arrives December 18, 2026.