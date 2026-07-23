Marvel Fans Think The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Spoiled The Movie's Ending

There's no greater priority over at Marvel Studios right now than "Avengers: Doomsday," the franchise's first since 2019's "Endgame" seemingly put a neat and tidy bow on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. That means Kevin Feige and his army of minions (not those yellow cartoon guys ... at least, as far as we know) have been hard at work putting a tight leash on the marketing campaign thus far and leaving audiences wanting more. All we've seen to this point? That day-long round of musical chairs with the casting announcements, a quartet of character-centric teasers, and, most recently, the release of that brand-new trailer.

But, as is typically the case with anything related to the MCU, fans went over every second of footage with a fine-tooth comb in the hopes of uncovering some big clues about where this next blockbuster will take us. We know that the basic premise pits our remaining Avengers against the X-Men, a version of which we all saw throughout the 20th Century Fox franchise, while the threat of Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom looms large overhead. Some leaked concept art further hinted at the zany places that "Doomsday" and its follow-up "Secret Wars" are expected to go. Still, one trailer shot in particular may have given away a huge part of the game.

According to fans on social media, a brief moment between Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm may actually reveal the end of "Doomsday." After lowering the brightness, what was once just a washed-out scene suddenly turns into something else entirely. You can see what appears to be a multiverse incursion going down in the background, implying that an entire universe is about to be destroyed. Is this an accidental third-act spoiler ... or are appearances slightly deceptive?