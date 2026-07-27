5 Worst Superhero Movies Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The age of superhero movie domination is almost certainly coming to a close. With films like "Backrooms and Obsession" leading one of the most important weekends ever at the box office in 2026, coupled with widespread superhero fatigue (yes, that's a thing, and it's becoming clearer with every new B-tier character James Gunn tries to elevate at DC Studios), the writing really is on the wall: It's time for superhero movies to take a nice, long break for their own good. But that doesn't mean we can't take stock of the last couple decades worth of superhero-mayhem. In fact, we have a duty to do so.

Is superhero fatigue a result of too many comic book movies or too many bad comic book movies? If so, what makes a bad comic book movie? Well, we've assembled the ultimate group of case studies using the highly scientific method of having a quick look at Rotten Tomatoes.

While a film like "Deadpool & Wolverine," which was essentially one long cameo reel, remains fascinating for being so unlike anything that had come before (is it an event, theme park attraction, or a movie?), some superhero films have just been unequivocally bad. We're not talking "Batman & Robin" bad, either — and that was an infamous travesty. We're talking films that have only just managed to prod the Tomatometer beyond 0%. Yes, these are the movies that lurk at the very deepest level of the Rotten Tomatoes strata. Come with us as we dare to relive some of the darkest moments in superhero movie history, and not dark in a cool, "Dark Knight," Christopher-Nolan-does-"Heat" kind of way.