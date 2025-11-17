Why Jim Carrey Never Made A Sequel To The Mask

With "The Mask" being such a beloved early-90s hit, many fans of the movie and its star, Jim Carrey, have likely wondered why we never got a real sequel. The reason comes down to Carrey's contract, which was only for one movie. That's not to say the producers didn't try to get a sequel off the ground, however. Unfortunately, when they tried to get Carrey back for the follow-up, he was too busy with other projects, which considering he was essentially at the height of his powers in the years immediately after "The Mask," makes a lot of sense.

In 1994 "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" introduced mass audiences to Carrey's inimitable physical comedy, but it was "The Mask" that really let him go wild. The movie's premise and surprisingly cutting-edge CGI exaggerated the actor's already over-the-top on-screen antics in such a way that kids everywhere were convinced that Jim Carrey could actually pull off the physical feats on-display. As such, "The Mask" remains a beloved early-90s comedy that also happened to be a major success at the box office, making $352 million on a comparatively minuscule budget of $18 million.

All of which raises the obvious question of why Carrey wouldn't make time for a sequel? Sure, we got a standalone sequel (which frankly didn't need to happen), in the form of "Son of The Mask." But that unnecessary follow-up didn't materialize until 2005 and managed a decidedly non-ssssmokin' 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. What's more, Carrey and co-star Cameron Diaz have one condition to return for "The Mask 2," which means such a movie wasn't ever beyond the realm of possibility. Unfortunately, bringing Carrey back for a proper sequel simply proved too difficult.