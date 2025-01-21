Jim Carrey & Cameron Diaz Have One Condition To Return For The Mask 2
"The Mask" seems like one of those movies that could only have existed in the 1990s. Though Chuck Russell's beloved 1994 comedy is known mostly for being one of the quintessential Jim Carrey classics that launched him to superstardom, it's also got a weird kind of '90s gloom and an oddly incongruous adult sensibility to it.
Perhaps it has something to do with the fact "The Mask" was originally envisioned as a horror movie, or because it was directed by the guy that helmed "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and the 1988 remake of "The Blob," but there was always something a little dark to a film that, on its surface, seemed like a good excuse to have Carrey chew scenery in his typical fashion. When Peter Greene's Dorian Tyrell donned the titular artifact at the end of the movie, for instance, it was genuinely a little scary to witness his demonic form emerge. Carrey's Stanley Ipkiss, meanwhile, lived a palpably drab existence, working as a bank teller and spending his nights watching classic cartoons alone in his apartment. Plus, the introduction of Cameron Diaz's Tina Carlyle was about as male-gazey and sexualized as a film that was clearly made with a younger audience in mind could get away with.
All of which made for a truly odd mixture that, today, feels like it could only exist in its own decade. But in Hollywood, nothing truly lives in its own time, as there is always the threat of a legacy sequel, tortured multiverse-induced cameo, or unnecessary remake lingering on the horizon. Still, with "The Mask" occupying such a special place in the hearts of many a '90s kid, the prospect of seeing a true sequel (and not the 2005 sequel that never needed to happen, "Son of the Mask") surely elicits a pang of excitement. In order for that to happen, however, both Carrey and Diaz have certain conditions that need to be met.
Cameron Diaz's one condition to return for The Mask 2
Cameron Diaz made her film debut in "The Mask," and immediately saw her career take off. The actor, who had previously only modelled, suddenly found herself starring in a slew of indie dramas post-"The Mask," ultimately becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars by the end of the '90s. That decade culminated in what, according to Rotten Tomatoes, remains Diaz's best movie, "Being John Malkovich," but the actor had a lot left to offer after that, starring in some of her biggest films in the early 2000s and 2010s.
After fronting a run of three poorly-received movies in 2014, however, Diaz disappeared from Hollywood for a full 11 years, revealing in 2018 that she was officially retired from acting. Then, in 2025, she suddenly made a return. Not as part of some career redefining drama that saw her play against type in a Matthew McConaughey-esque resurgence, but in a Netflix action comedy that was summarily dismissed by critics as yet more streaming slop. Surely, this wasn't the triumphant return fans were waiting for, but perhaps a return to the role of Tina Carlyle might help to remedy that.
Talking with Access Hollywood (via CNN) about a possible "The Mask" sequel, Diaz revealed that she would be open to the idea "if Jim's on board." She added, "I mean, I've been riding those coattails from day one." So, if a proper "The Mask" sequel were on the table, getting Diaz and Jim Carrey back seems to be as simple as getting Carrey to agree to return — which judging by his recent remarks, isn't beyond the realm of possibility.
Jim Carrey's one condition to return for The Mask 2
After 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Jim Carrey claimed to be seriously considering retirement. At the time, he said that "if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink" he might reconsider. Then, just two years later, Carrey said "nah" to retirement and returned for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." It's hard to imagine the "Sonic" threequel came written in gold ink, suggesting Carrey's thoughts of retirement aren't all that serious. Which, in turn, means there's real potential for a proper sequel to "The Mask."
Asked by ComicBook.com about returning for such a film, Carrey was somewhat non-committal but at least seemed open to the idea:
"If somebody had the right idea, I guess ... It's not really about the money. I joke about the money ... But I never know. You can't be definite about these things. I said I'd like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change."
In order to see the return of Stanley Ipkiss and Tina Carlyle, then, someone needs to give Carrey a great script, and he needs to agree to do it, which should therefore guarantee Cameron Diaz's involvement. Judging by the fact that "Sonic 3" coaxed Carrey out of retirement, I'm not sure the idea for "The Mask 2" needs to be all that fantastic either. Let's just hope if the sequel ever does come to pass, it retains that weird mishmash of styles that made the original so great.