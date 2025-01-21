Jim Carrey & Cameron Diaz Have One Condition To Return For The Mask 2

"The Mask" seems like one of those movies that could only have existed in the 1990s. Though Chuck Russell's beloved 1994 comedy is known mostly for being one of the quintessential Jim Carrey classics that launched him to superstardom, it's also got a weird kind of '90s gloom and an oddly incongruous adult sensibility to it.

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact "The Mask" was originally envisioned as a horror movie, or because it was directed by the guy that helmed "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and the 1988 remake of "The Blob," but there was always something a little dark to a film that, on its surface, seemed like a good excuse to have Carrey chew scenery in his typical fashion. When Peter Greene's Dorian Tyrell donned the titular artifact at the end of the movie, for instance, it was genuinely a little scary to witness his demonic form emerge. Carrey's Stanley Ipkiss, meanwhile, lived a palpably drab existence, working as a bank teller and spending his nights watching classic cartoons alone in his apartment. Plus, the introduction of Cameron Diaz's Tina Carlyle was about as male-gazey and sexualized as a film that was clearly made with a younger audience in mind could get away with.

All of which made for a truly odd mixture that, today, feels like it could only exist in its own decade. But in Hollywood, nothing truly lives in its own time, as there is always the threat of a legacy sequel, tortured multiverse-induced cameo, or unnecessary remake lingering on the horizon. Still, with "The Mask" occupying such a special place in the hearts of many a '90s kid, the prospect of seeing a true sequel (and not the 2005 sequel that never needed to happen, "Son of the Mask") surely elicits a pang of excitement. In order for that to happen, however, both Carrey and Diaz have certain conditions that need to be met.