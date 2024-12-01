A Classic Jim Carrey Comedy Was Originally Envisioned As A Horror Movie

Chuck Russell's 1994 supernatural comedy "The Mask" was based on an ultra-violent character that first appeared in Dark Horse Comics in 1987. In the comics, a magical mask gives the wearer supernatural powers, as well as an outsized, mutated head with green skin and tombstone-like teeth. The mask also robs the wearer of their inhibitions and morality, making them insane, invincible clowns. At best, the comic book version of the Mask is a violent antihero, and he exists in a genre more akin to horror than to traditional superheroism.

Russell's film sanded down the edges a bit. The PG-13-rated movie featured a meek and weak-willed character named Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) who was transformed into a confident, flirty, brash cartoon character when he donned an enchanted mask. He did commit acts of violence (the masked Stanley is particularly cruel to a pair of mechanics that ripped him off), but Stanley ultimately learns to be a more confident, outgoing person, even becoming something of a crimefighter by the end. Only already evil people continue to be evil under the mask's influence. "The Mask" was a comedy hit, grossing over $350 million on an $18 million budget, and thrusting Jim Carrey onto the Hollywood A-list.

It seems that early in the production of "The Mask," however, the film cleaved far closer to the horrific tone of the comics. Russell was already experienced with horror filmmaking, having made "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" in 1987 and the remake of "The Blob" in 1988, and he was prepared to make a much gorier movie version of "The Mask" for New Line Cinema. In a recent interview with Variety, though, Russell said that the movie's horror and violence were toned down in later drafts because the main character too closely resembled Freddy Krueger.