Courteney Cox's Worst Movie Might Be Her Forgotten Superhero Flop With Tim Allen

"Friends" ended in 2004, and two years later, Courteney Cox looked like she might never enjoy the same success when she co-starred in "Zoom." The Tim Allen-led superhero comedy, itself based on a children's book, was a dud in every respect, although Cox managed to recover from its career-wise. Even so, with a 5% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Zoom" remains both her lowest-rated film on the review aggregator and one of the worst, if not the worst, movies she's ever made.

When you star in one of the best sitcoms of all time, it can be tough to break away from that fame. Just ask Joey actor Matt LeBlanc, whose 1998 flop "Lost in Space" not only failed to revive a classic sci-fi property but pretty much ended the actor's movie career before it had a chance to take off. Cox, however, had already proven her big screen capabilities prior to "Friends" by playing reporter Gale Weathers in the "Scream" films. But after the show wrapped up in May 2004, she struggled to maintain her status as a movie star.

Indeed, her psychological thriller "November," which arrived two months after that, failed to cause much of a stir. Next came her role in 2006's "Barnyard," a somewhat commercially successful animated film that was dismissed by critics. But the reviews for "Barnyard" were nothing compared to those for Cox's next project. "Zoom" was, in fact, savaged by critics, who found the whole thing laughable in a way that Allen and Cox hadn't intended.