Why Halle Berry's Catwoman Couldn't Use The Batman Character's Real Name

In the 2004 film "Catwoman," the junky, notoriously bad superheroine flick from the French director Pitof, Halle Berry plays a character named Patience Phillips, a largely overlooked employee for a giant cosmetics company. That company is about to launch a powerful and effective anti-aging skin cream product that, Patience accidentally learns, can not only destroy the user's skin over time, but also has addictive qualities. The head of the company, Laurel (Sharon Stone), wants to launch the product anyway, and when she finds that Patience overheard her scheme, Laurel attempts to kill her.

Patience washes up on shore after the assassination attempt, and a magical cat (!) happens by her body. The cat revives her, and she is granted eerie, catlike powers. Her balance is improved, she sleeps on little ledges, and she goes feral when she's horny. Her costume was a bizarre mishmash of diamond nails, a vinyl mask, and ripped trousers. We once called it one of the worst superhero movie costumes of all time.

Fans of the Catwoman character will cry foul immediately on all of the above points. In the original DC Comics, Catwoman was a character named Selina Kyle, and she was a cat burglar without any superpowers at all. Like all comic book characters, Catwoman has undergone many character changes since her introduction in 1940, but a lot of what appeared in Pitof's movie was wholly original, inventing an all-new version of the Catwoman character. Batman purists (and, really, most everyone) hated the movie.

It turns out, however, that Warner Bros. had to change Catwoman's character for legal reasons. Although they owned the film rights to Catwoman, the studio also had a contract with actress Michelle Pfeiffer, giving her dibs on the Selina Kyle character after she played the role in 1992's "Batman Returns."