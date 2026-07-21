How Emily Wilson Feels About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Adaptation

We wouldn't be honoring Zeus' Law if we didn't warn you: Spoilers for "The Odyssey" ahead.

You're not going to believe it, but a new Christopher Nolan film just came out, and folks have Thoughts™ about it. On the whole, the response to "The Odyssey" — Nolan's take on the ancient Greek poem that is commonly attributed to Homer and, most importantly, inspired "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" — has been extremely positive when it comes to movie critics and general audiences. As far as Greek mythology scholars go, though, it's more complicated. Then again, no two written renditions of Homer's epic are identical, so it's kinda impossible for any adaptation of "The Odyssey" to be "faithful" in a way that will satisfy everyone.

Nolan himself has name-checked Emily Wilson's 2017 translation of "The Odyssey" as one of the inspirations for his film, and it's apparent in the text. Wilson's interpretation paints the tale's famed protagonist, Odysseus, as a "complicated man," and he's certainly that in Nolan's movie. As played by Matt Damon, Nolan's take on the Greek King of Ithaca is a figure tormented by the harm he's caused through his cleverness and willingness to violate the very laws that govern his world. (He's essentially the namesake of Nolan's "Oppenheimer" if he had created the Trojan Horse instead of the atomic bomb.) Wilson's version of "The Odyssey" is also known for translating the poem in a clear, easy-to-read fashion, a choice that, in some ways, is just as controversial as Nolan's similar decision to use modern dialogue in his movie adaptation.

So, does Wilson think Nolan's "The Odyssey" is the bee's knees then? Per AP News, the esteemed British-American classicist, writer, and professor certainly feels the film is a spectacular theatrical experience. Still, she does have some issues with it.