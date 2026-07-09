The Odyssey's Controversial Modern Dialogue Explained By Christopher Nolan

It wouldn't be a new Christopher Nolan movie if there weren't some contentious sticking point that has the internet all riled up. "The Dark Knight Rises," had that incredibly distracting sound mix that rendered so much dialogue completely unintelligible. When it came to "Inception" (and "Interstellar" and "The Prestige" and "Memento" and...), many questioned the prevalence of that ever-recurring "dead wife" trope. With "Oppenheimer," certain critics raised the issue of leaving out the Japanese perspective, with James Cameron among them. "The Odyssey" is only the director's latest effort to find itself in the crosshairs, but at least one relatively understandable criticism is finally being addressed.

Join me on a trip down memory lane, if you will, when the only backlash regarding "The Odyssey" was that trailer where Robert Pattinson's Antinous uses some oddly modern-sounding lingo to stick it to Tom Holland's Telemachus. Call it the "Daddy" that launched a thousand internet gripes. To be fair, opting for such anachronistic vocabulary in an ancient Greek epic was always bound to stir up debate, but obviously a filmmaker as studious and obsessive as Nolan had his reasons.

In a new profile with the LA Times, Nolan has explained exactly what his thought process was behind this choice. The "historical accuracy" of this fictional movie has been a touchy subject online, largely concerned with costume design and casting and other such aspects. But that also extends to the vocabulary of the script, where Nolan made the intentional decision to find "language that has emotional, not intellectual, meaning to people." He went on: