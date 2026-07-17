Why Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey May Disappoint Fans Of The Original Story

Defy the gods ... at your own peril. This article contains major spoilers for "The Odyssey."

Despite all the pre-release controversy swirling around Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," this movie was never going to be exactly like the original poem — that's what it means to be an adaptation, after all. But now that we've sighted land on the horizon and audiences are finally getting a chance to check out the epic blockbuster for themselves, one specific detail may come as a surprise. It feels like every other major topic has become a talking point over the last several months, most recently the debate surrounding the modern dialogue used throughout the movie, but it's time to talk about the biggest one of them all: the gods.

Anybody with even a passing familiarity with "The Odyssey" should be aware of the fact that Odysseus' (played by Matt Damon in the film) arduous journey back home to Ithaca is rife with obstacles and setbacks — some of his own doing, some involving unforeseen threats, and others that are decidedly more supernatural. That last part tends to stick out in the minds of most readers, from constant invocations of Zeus to raging seas representing the wrath of Poseidon to the direct interference of gods like Calypso and Athena. For fans curious about how the director of grounded movies like "The Dark Knight," "Inception," and "Oppenheimer" would tackle such larger-than-life subject matter, well, the answer isn't terribly surprising.

For fans of the original, Nolan's toned-down approach to the gods of this story may feel like a letdown. Yes, the gods are present and accounted for throughout his retelling of "The Odyssey" ... but only in a (relatively) "realistic" way. Expect opinions to be split right down the middle on whether this works.