5 Best Western Series That You Can Stream For Free

The Western supposedly died some time in the 1970s. In reality, the genre merely faded. Westerns will never truly die, as evidenced by the genre's current renaissance spurred by the Taylor Sheridan-verse. Interestingly enough, Sheridan himself has his own view of why the Western will never die, essentially viewing the post-Civil War era in American history as the country's version of the medieval period in Europe. The Western is modern culture's way of exploring this indelible piece of American history. The United States is inseparable from its past, and by extension, the Western itself.

With that in mind, the Western should become the artistic equivalent of a national heritage site. The public surely deserves access to this artistic attempt at reckoning with foundational United States history. Thankfully, many mid-20th-century Westerns can be seen without paying a penny. In fact, some of the best Western TV shows ever are available entirely for free.

Who might be offering such a crucial service? The government? Non-profits? How about Tubi and Pluto TV? Two of the best free streaming services have all the Western TV shows you could need, from long-running standards to more obscure, overlooked gems. So, if you're ready to take an expedition into the United States' Middle Ages via mid-20th-century Western TV, then saddle up because we've wrangled the best Western series you can stream entirely free.