Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Setting Up A Key Character For Death?

Shields up! This article contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 premiere.

Apologies for quoting a very different space-set franchise, but I've got a bad feeling about this. More so than any other series in the franchise, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has always come loaded with an inherent dread of sorts. As Trekkies are all too aware, Anson Mount's Christopher Pike is doomed to a grisly future that he can't escape ... and, in a canon-altering twist, he knows it. But, with "Strange New Worls" being a "Star Trek: The Original Series" prequel, we're also privy to bits of knowledge that the show's characters are not. The Season 4 trailer uses this to its advantage, ending with a wink and a nod to Spock (Ethan Peck) and James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) eventually becoming best buds. But it's not all fun and games, as the Season 4 premiere reminds us.

One of the best original additions to "Strange New Worlds" would have to be Christina Chong's portrayal of La'an Noonien-Singh, the chief security officer on board the USS Enterprise and, most notably, a figure who doesn't appear in "The Original Series." That fact can't help but inform how we've watched her burgeoning will-they/won't-they relationship with Spock, which now appears to be fully established as a casual fling. Since something must happen to explain her absence down the line, that would seem to put a countdown timer on any bond (romantic and otherwise) the two characters currently share.

Could that explanation be something much more tragic than a simple ship transfer or breakup? One ominous moment late in the Season 4 premiere hints at La'an undergoing a physiological change. Read in a certain way, it can't help but feel like the setup to her potential death.