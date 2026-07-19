Christopher Nolan Has Already Made The Perfect Companion Piece To The Odyssey

This article contains spoilers for "The Odyssey."

Back when it was announced that Christopher Nolan was going to make a film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, it seemed like a pretty notable departure for the filmmaker on paper. Sure, he'd made "Dunkirk" in 2017, which also deals with historical events during World War II. Yet "Oppenheimer" was not to contain any extravagantly staged battle sequences or other types of spectacle which Nolan had come to be known for through his work as an unabashed maker of genre films. Upon the release of "Oppenheimer," however, it was immediately apparent how much of Nolan's usual themes, structure, and style were on display. Perhaps more than any one of his prior movies, the film underlined just how much of an auteur Nolan is. It also helped further illuminate and define his interests as an artist.

The importance of "Oppenheimer" and its place in the Nolan canon is only made more apparent upon watching his latest film, this month's "The Odyssey." Again, on paper, it would seem like an adaptation of Homer's epic would have little in common with "Oppenheimer," especially as most adaptations and interpretations of "Odyssey" treat its story of Odysseus as a fairly straightforward tale of adventure and vengeance, and not a nuanced look at a problematic historical figure. Yet Nolan's "Odyssey" and "Oppenheimer" turn out to have much in common. Nolan's made complimentary features before: "Following" and "Memento," the Dark Knight trilogy, "Inception" and "Tenet," and even the aforementioned "Dunkirk" and "Oppenheimer," for instance. In this way, "Oppenheimer" and "The Odyssey" are informed by each other. Their overlapping approach to structure, theme, and character is what make them perfect companion pieces.