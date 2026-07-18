Why Alan Ritchson Was Written Out Of His DC Superhero Role - And Why It Didn't Upset Him

On "Reacher," Alan Ritchson plays a vigilante with bruiser brawn, a keen intelligence that he puts to use for detective work, and a stony exterior. So, little surprise that Ritchson is a popular pick to play Batman — and it's a role he wants, too. Ritchson is a dead ringer for the super-muscular 6' 9 Bruce Wayne from the mega-popular "Absolute Batman" comic series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. With an animated "Absolute Batman" on the way, perhaps Ritchson can lend his voice to this younger, rougher Dark Knight.

It wouldn't be the first DC Comics role on his resume, either. He appeared in the live-action Superman prequel "Smallville" as Arthur "AC" Curry, the future Aquaman (a role that "Reacher" Season 3 brought back memories of). About a decade later, Ritchson joined the cast of "Titans" as the avian-themed superhero Hawk, alongside Minka Kelly as Hawk's crime-fighting partner, Dove.

Ritchson left "Titans" during Season 3 due to budget reasons and to slim down a sprawling cast. That season loosely adapted the "Batman: Under the Hood" storyline and had the dead Robin Jason Todd (Curran Walters) return to life as the murderous Red Hood. Hawk ended up a casualty of the Red Hood's rampage. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Ritchson wasn't bitter about exiting "Titans" even if it hadn't been his call: "The decision was made for me, and it was for the best. I think the show has improved significantly in the third season because the storylines have been focused, the cast has been tightened and slimmed down, and we're now getting the best of what Titans can do."