5 Reasons Why Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Needs To Play Batman

The way things are going, it will be a long time until the Dark Knight returns under Matt Reeves' watch, with "The Batman Part II" experiencing lengthy delays. The sequel has now been pushed back to October 1, 2027, according to Variety, and while Robert Pattinson waits to get the creases out of his cape for his highly anticipated return, the protector of Gotham in James Gunn's DC Universe still has yet to appear. No one has been appointed as the pointy-eared vigilante who will share the same comic book movie space with the likes of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart or David Corenswet's Superman just yet, but that hasn't stopped names from being thrown into the Batcave as potential picks for Andres Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold."

The planned picture will be set in the same universe as the aforementioned DC heroes and will, for the first time, see Batman paired up with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who, after being trained by the League of Shadows, becomes the new Robin, albeit a far fiercer and more brutal Boy Wonder. One name that's been thrown around like a batarang for the role is swiftly booming "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, who not only has mentioned his interest in the gig numerous times but has also been backed by fans following the numerous hints he's given. But with all the potential players that could take the Batmobile for a spin, what does Ritchson have in his arsenal that qualifies him to become the Caped Crusader?

