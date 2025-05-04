5 Reasons Why Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Needs To Play Batman
The way things are going, it will be a long time until the Dark Knight returns under Matt Reeves' watch, with "The Batman Part II" experiencing lengthy delays. The sequel has now been pushed back to October 1, 2027, according to Variety, and while Robert Pattinson waits to get the creases out of his cape for his highly anticipated return, the protector of Gotham in James Gunn's DC Universe still has yet to appear. No one has been appointed as the pointy-eared vigilante who will share the same comic book movie space with the likes of Aaron Pierre's John Stewart or David Corenswet's Superman just yet, but that hasn't stopped names from being thrown into the Batcave as potential picks for Andres Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold."
The planned picture will be set in the same universe as the aforementioned DC heroes and will, for the first time, see Batman paired up with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who, after being trained by the League of Shadows, becomes the new Robin, albeit a far fiercer and more brutal Boy Wonder. One name that's been thrown around like a batarang for the role is swiftly booming "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, who not only has mentioned his interest in the gig numerous times but has also been backed by fans following the numerous hints he's given. But with all the potential players that could take the Batmobile for a spin, what does Ritchson have in his arsenal that qualifies him to become the Caped Crusader?
Alan Ritchson is an excellent contrast to Robert Pattinson's Batman
Regardless of how long it might be before he swoops back into action, Robert Pattinson is the only active Bat currently and has so far done a great job of proving he's more than capable of being vengeance personified. It's because of this that whoever finds themselves hunched atop a gargoyle in the DCU needs to be as far away from the version Pattinson has molded for himself as possible, and Ritchson would be an ideal option. If Pattinson's Dark Knight was more akin to the slender, svelte iteration from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's "Batman: Year One," Ritchson would be the hulking hero jumping from the shadows that would resemble Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's take in "The Long Halloween." To put it simply, Batman in the DCU needs to be an absolute unit, and with that, Ritchson definitely qualifies.
Bringing his size and screen presence to the role would provide a drastically different kind of Batman that Pattinson can't match, but also doesn't need to. He'd create a more monstrous type of fear for the character, perhaps more in line with the version we got a brief look at with Ben Affleck's brutish Batman who could flatten the bad guys but still scare the crap out them when he's seen hiding in the corner of a room. It's this kind of killer combination that Ritchson has not only hinted at with "Reacher" but has already had lengthy experience in, having spent time in different areas of the DC Universe by land, sea and air(ish).
Alan Ritchson deserves justice after spending so much time in the DCU already
While there's plenty of evidence that could back up Alan Ritchson taking on one of the most iconic heroes in the DC Universe, there are also plenty of reasons why he shouldn't, given past experiences. Long before he was breaking bad guys in half in nothing but a T-shirt and jeans as Reacher, Ritchson was donning the classic gold and green combo of Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, in "Smallville." The prequel Superman series was Ritchson's first crack at costumed crime fighting and showed some promise until talk of an "Aquaman" spin-off show was ripped out from under him.
It wouldn't be until 2019 when he'd return to adapting a DC universe, only this time as Hank Hall, aka Hawk, in "Titans." Only appearing in two seasons of the show before he was killed off, Hank was sidelined for the main heroes until his explosive exit. Either way, Ritchson has spent plenty of time in this world and now, after doing such amazing work with "Reacher," has proven he's done with playing the supporting super and is instead worthy of leading the charge, this time as a hero that dresses like a bat, instead of a bird. Doing so would feel like a long overdue deal that Ritchson has been holding out on for years, and becoming the Dark Knight wouldn't just be a hefty dose of karma, but also check off a wish that the actor has publicly revealed he hopes gets granted.
Alan Ritchson has made it public that he wants to be Batman
Over the years, rumors have circulated about actors who were approached for the role of Batman. Alan Ritchson, on the other hand, is outright asking for it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Reacher" star revealed, "I would love to play Batman. I want to be Bruce Wayne!" before pleading his case as to why he has so much love for the pointy-eared protector of the crime-riddled Gotham City. "Here's the thing about Batman, you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. He's the smartest superhero there is, he's inventive and has all the gadgets and stuff, but he's just super smart."
Ritchson also revealed just how far he'd be willing to go to dress up like a bat and pummel bad guys into mulch. Speaking to Wired about the prospect, the actor said, "I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman." With a statement like that, it's worth throwing Ritchson's name into the hat, given just how passionate he is about the role. Also, considering how much enthusiasm and dedication he's already shown for "Reacher," why would donning the cowl be any different? Honestly, after his sterling performance with Lee Child's bruiser of a hero, it's about time he got a big screen leading role, and who better than the playboy rich kid with anger issues?
Reacher demonstrates that Ritchson deserves a big-screen hero
It might have taken a while, but thanks to the booming success of "Reacher," Alan Ritchson has a growing fan base with every passing season. It's why it now feels like supporting appearances in "Fast X" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" just aren't enough for the star, and it's about time he has a big screen vehicle of his own to take the lead on. What better gig than donning a mask and telling his psychotic, ninja-trained son to stop going so hard on the criminal underbelly of Gotham City? He's clearly hungry for it and, thanks to his work on "Reacher," is perfectly suited for the batsuit too.
Three seasons in have proved Ritchson can nail the lone, somber hero who is willing to not just bend but straight up break the rules if it means that the bad guys face justice. The only difference, however, is that unlike Reacher, Ritchson will have to apply himself in the role of a hero who doesn't kill and instead brutally incapacitates anyone who thinks they can take on Batman and win. His work here and particularly his scene-stealing appearance in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" prove he can hit a fight scene hard and could work real wonders as the Dark Knight. If he did, he'd also be a perfect counterweight to the Man of Steel we'll be seeing later this year.
He would be the perfect counterpart to David Corenswet's Superman and the rest of the DCU
As this new era of the DC Universe begins to unfold, coming with it are stars that have every chance to make the heroes they're bringing to life their own. The great thing about the casting picks so far, is that a handful of them aren't well established names, but ones that will undoubtedly be propelled to new heights thanks to the capes and costumes they'll be putting on. This is the kind of platform that would work wonderfully for Ritchson, who if he took the mantle of the Bat, would one day share the same screen space as Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart from the upcoming "Lanterns" series, and the absolute essential team up with David Corenswet's Superman.
Putting Corenswet's Last Son of Krypton alongside Ritchson's Dark Knight could be a match made in comic book movie heaven. From what we've seen so far in the first Superman trailer, the latest actor to don the blue and red costume really is leaning in on the pure and good beacon of hope that Superman has always embodied. Just imagine, in that case, what it would look like to see him clash and collaborate with the dark, brutal and occasionally unforgiving iteration of Batman that Alan Ritchson would undoubtedly bring to the fold. For now, all we can do is hope that the bat-signal shines in Ritchson's direction, because it's clear there's enough that make him worthy to answer the call.