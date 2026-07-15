Rachel Zegler's Must-Watch Dystopian Action Movie Is Taking Over Netflix

The "Hunger Games" films have proved that women-led action movies can thrive at the box office, but the movies' longevity stems from the relatable themes and compelling characters in each installment. Indeed, author Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" book series is just as popular as the films, and her continued involvement with the movies' development has certainly provided quality assurance. The sixth film, the upcoming "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," takes place during the second Quarter Quell (or the 50th annual Hunger Games) and is due out in November 2026. Right now, though, Netflix audiences are streaming the 2023 prequel movie "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds on Snakes." The film, which focuses on the 10th Annual Hunger Games, was recently added to the streaming platform and has swiftly cracked the service's current Top 10 most-watched movies list (via FlixPatrol).

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" stars Tom Blyth as the future dictator Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the first four "Hunger Games" films) and Rachel Zegler as the District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird. More importantly, however, the movie's events mark the turning point for the annual Hunger Games (which forces two young people from each of the 12 Districts of Panem to fight to the death), as the barbaric practice begins to lose favor with the public, only to evolve into an even more powerful spectacle weaponized by the Capitol's regime to maintain governance.

It's no wonder people are tuning in to stream the film on Netflix, either — and not just because they want to prepare for "Sunrise on the Reaping" hitting theaters in a handful of months.