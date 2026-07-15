The Odyssey's Rotten Tomatoes Score Breaks A Record For Christopher Nolan

It might be easy to forget amid all the online commotion surrounding the upcoming blockbuster, but Christopher Nolan's epic retelling of "The Odyssey" has followed the exact same pattern as practically every other movie in the filmmaker's recent body of work. Months of word-of-mouth hype and absolutely ridiculous advanced ticket sales have given way to extraordinarily positive first reactions from early press junket screenings. And, now, full-length reviews from critics at large (with /Film's glowing review by Chris Evangelista among them) have confirmed the inevitable: One of the biggest mainstream directors around seems to have yet another critical hit on his hands.

Deciding how big of a hit "The Odyssey" truly is, however, is where things get mighty interesting. At the time of publishing, Nolan's latest currently enjoys a sparkling 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with well over 100 reviews filed and added to the aggregator site (and more to come). That's an incredible achievement in any context, to be sure, but it takes on even greater import when considering how this stacks up to the director's own filmography. As it turns out, this marks Nolan's highest-rated film ever. Yes, you read that correctly. The visionary behind "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "Dunkirk," and even the Best Picture-winning "Oppenheimer" (which earned 2023's highest rating at 93% Fresh) has somehow managed to outdo himself all over again. This doesn't merely set a new record for Nolan, it practically shatters it.

In the immortal words of Matt Damon's Odysseus: "Let's go!"