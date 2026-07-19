Russell Johnson's Favorite Gilligan's Island Episodes All Feature The Same Thing

A show about a group of castaways trapped on an island might have been in danger of becoming a tad samey as it went on. To get around that issue, "Gilligan's Island" creator Sherwood Schwartz and his team of writers made heavy use of dream sequences to break up the island-based adventures of the S.S. Minnow crew. Little did they know, in crafting these often fantastical sidebars, they were also creating Professor Roy Hinkley actor Russell Jonson's favorite installments of the beloved sitcom.

Johnson regretted playing The Professor after starring on "Gilligan's Island," mainly because he felt he became typecast. Ultimately, he came to recognize the show as having brought a lot of joy to multiple generations. But his initial displeasure at having been pigeonholed by playing the The Professor might provide some insight into why the actor liked the "Gilligan's Island" dream sequences so much.

In an interview with the Television Academy, Johnson once admitted, "What I enjoyed on the show was the shows in which there were dream sequences, that allowed you to get to play other characters in the context of the show. Those were fun, and I would call that my favorite work." It makes sense that Russell enjoyed the dream sequences, which saw him playing everything from a Sherlock Holmes-like detective to a Spy chief à la M from James Bond. Perhaps the actor could sense that, with the success of the series, he was likely to struggle to break away from the role of The Professor. Or perhaps, in hindsight, he was just grateful to have been able to stretch his acting muscles on a show that otherwise kept him pretty hemmed in.