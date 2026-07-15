X-Men '97's Biggest Wolverine Episode Yet Remakes A Legendary Sci-Fi Horror Movie

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 5 "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs."

"X-Men '97" hasn't given Wolverine (Cal Dodd) much time in the spotlight, but considering how often Logan has hogged that light in other "X-Men" comics, movies, and cartoons, that's not a flaw. Still, Wolverine is still very much part of the show and the latest episode "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs" focuses on his corner of the "X-Men" universe.

Back in Season 1 finale "Tolerance is Extinction," Magneto (Matthew Waterson) ripped out the adamantium coating Wolverine's skeleton. Picking up in Season 2, Wolverine only had his bone claws left. However, Episode 4 "Rise of Apocalypse Part II" ended with Wolverine getting some key intel on the Weapon X program, which originally gave him the adamantium skeleton, and inferred he was going after them. (The info came from two of Wolverine's friends on the Avengers.)

Wolverine and his best bud Morph (JP Karliak) have assembled a team of other Weapon X-connected superhumans: Sabretooth (Darin De Paul), Lady Deathstrike (Erika Ishii), Maverick (Crispin Freeman), and Garrison Kane (Ben Pronsky). They plan to storm Weapon X, supposedly because the scientists there have started up something new. Indeed they have; they're experimenting on the Brood, parasitic hive aliens that absorb the powers of their sentient hosts.

The Brood are analogous to the xenomorphs from the "Alien" franchise; "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs" functions as an extended homage to James Cameron's "Aliens," with a squad of soldiers trapped inside a small outpost surrounded by lethal extraterrestrials. Maverick even quotes Private Hudson (Bill Paxton) by declaring in panic that it's "Game over!" At the end of the episode, Logan and co. also take off and blow the entire site up, because it's indeed the only way to be sure.