X-Men '97 Just Gave Wolverine's Bone Claws A Hilarious Twist

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 1 follow.

When "X-Men '97" Season 1 ended, Wolverine's (Cal Dodd) fate was up in the air. After Logan stabbed Magneto in the back, the Master of Magnetism decided to declaw Wolverine permanently by ripping the adamantium off his skeleton. "Tolerance is Extinction" concluded with Logan bedridden and unconscious. Could even his healing factor keep him alive?

Yes, of course it could. (What — did you expect an "X-Men" show without Wolverine?) "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1, "Days of Past Future," clears up Logan's fate alongside those of Morph (JP Karliak) and Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), who were also MIA at the end of Season 1. All three were sent into the far future (3960 AD) alongside Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale). The five X-Men have joined rebels led by Mother Askani (Gates McFadden) and been fighting against the forces of Apocalypse, who rules this barren dystopia of a future.

As Marvel fans probably knew, Wolverine isn't quite as depowered as Magneto intended. His claws are actually made of bone, and were only coated in adamantium. Even the episode's intro sequence is tweaked to give Wolverine bone claws in his title card. But this puts Wolverine at a disadvantage against Apocalypse's robotic enforcers. Previously, his metal claws could slice through such robots easily. Bone, though, is more brittle than metal. When Wolverine goes to work slicing the robots, he shatters his claws and they have to regrow.

There's an especially funny bit when Wolverine leaps onto a robot and tries to slice its head off — only his claws break, his eyes go wide, and he screams like he just stubbed his toe. So, Logan rips the robot's head off instead.