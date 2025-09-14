These X-Men Villains Are Marvel's Own Version Of Alien's Xenomorphs

The 2024-2025 "Aliens Vs. Avengers" comic mini-series by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribic pitted Xenomorphs against the heroes of the Marvel Universe (and answered how a symbiote like Venom would fare against facehugging, chestbursting parasites).

But this crossover, while excellent, was also a bit redundant. The Marvel Universe already has analogues to the Xenomorphs: the alien parasites called the Brood, most known for their fights with the X-Men.

If you're only familiar with the stripped down and faux-realistic "X-Men" movies, then you'll be surprised how fantastical the comics can get. Aliens are a big part of the totemic 1975-1991 "X-Men" run by Chris Claremont, whereas it took until the 2019 "Dark Phoenix" film for the cinematic X-Men to tussle with little green men.

Early in Claremont's "X-Men," Professor X falls for Lilandra, princess of the alien species Shi'ar. The X-Men help Lilandra overthrow her imperious brother D'Ken... but it's not long before Lilandra's sister, Deathbird, is clawing for the Shi'ar throne too. The Brood first appear in "Uncanny X-Men" #155 as minions of Deathbird. Apparently taken by artist Dave Cockrum's design for them, Claremont made the Brood the villains of a multi-issue arc from "Uncanny X-Men" #161-167.

The Brood, as drawn by Cockrum, look like a cross between a Xenomorph and a wasp. They have the crested head, fangs, and stinger tail of a Xenomorph. The Brood's crest is triangular, not phallic, though, and they also have demonic ovoid eyes and insectoid wings. While Xenomorphs are little more than wild animals and behave as such, the Brood are fully sentient and capable of speech. To travel the galaxy, the Brood have enslaved the Acanti, whale-like aliens that travel through the vacuum of space at faster than light speeds.

Some later Marvel artists have leaned more and more on the Xenomorph resemblance when drawing the Brood (see Frank Cho's depiction of the Brood for "Ms. Marvel").

Marvel Comics

Xenomorphs infamously reproduce in two life cycles; a facehugger implants an embryo in a host, then the embryo matures and bursts out of its host's chest. This horrifying sequence is an influential one, inspiring other alien monsters such as the Gorn in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The Brood are parasites, too, but they take more than your body.