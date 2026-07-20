Chris Hemsworth's Early-Career Murder Mystery With Timothy Olyphant Has A Satisfying Twist

Filmmaker David Twohy will forever have my respect for writing two of the best horror movies of the late 1980s: Mick Garris' "Critters 2: The Main Course" and Steve Miner's "Warlock" (R.I.P. to the star, Julian Sands). Both films are clever, intense, and possess strong characters and a wild sense of humor. If you haven't seen "Critters 2" or "Warlock," you're missing out. Twohy made his directorial debut in 1992 with the Jeff Daniels time travel thriller "Timescape," which few people remember, but everyone remembers his screenplay for the 1993 ultra-hit "The Fugitive," on which Twohy is co-credited with Jeb Stuart.

Twohy has remained a notable presence in Hollywood ever since, churning out both classics and shlock. He penned or co-penned flicks like "Terminal Velocity," "Waterworld," and "G.I. Jane," and wrote/directed the not-very-well-received "The Arrival" (the Charlie Sheen film from the '90s, not Denis Villeneuve's film from 2016). He wrote that the film "Imposter" was one of the worst adaptations of Philip K. Dick. To sci-fi fans, Twohy will always be beloved for writing and directing "Pitch Black" in 2000, which led to the well-regarded Vin Diesel spinoff vehicles "The Chronicles of Riddick" in 2004 and "Riddick" in 2013.

Between those "Riddick" sequels, though, Twohy made a film that few people remember called "A Perfect Getaway." Twohy's film was about three couples — strangers — who find themselves in the same remote jungle in Hawai'i, all one vacation. Tensions mount between them when news breaks on the radio that there is a male-female serial killer couple lurking nearby, and that they target honeymooning newlyweds. The couples are played by Steve Zahn & Milla Jovovich, Timothy Olyphant & Kiele Sanchez, and Chris Hemsworth & Marley Shelton. Is one of these couples a pair of murderers?

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