Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Was In One Of The Worst Philip K. Dick Adaptations Ever

Gary Fleder's 2001 "Imposter" is a pretty terrible film that bombed miserably at the box office. On paper, it was a good idea, and looked very much like it should have succeeded. "Imposter" starred recognizable stars Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe, and Vincent D'Onofrio, and had supporting turns from Elizabeth Peña, Clarence Williams III, Mekhi Phifer, Tony Shalhoub, and Lindsay Crouse. It was co-written by Ehren Kruger, who penned "Scream 3" and "Arlington Road," and who would find great success in Hollywood later with films like "The Ring," the "Transformers" movies, and, more recently, "Top Gun: Maverick" and "F1." It was also co-written by David Twohy, the mastermind behind the "Riddick" movies, and writer of films like "Warlock," "Critters 2: The Main Course," and "Waterworld." Fleder, meanwhile, was an indie darling after directing "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead," and a hitmaker after helming "Kiss the Girls."

Most notably of all, "Impostor" was based on a short story by Philip K. Dick. Dick had passed in 1982, but films based on his stories were typically well-regarded. He provided the inspiration for Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner," and Paul Verhoeven's "Total Recall," which were both beloved by sci-fi fans.

All of these elements together should have made for a great sci-fi movie. Sadly, it most certainly wasn't. The film is unclear, cheap, and muddled. Its interesting sci-fi ideas aren't presented well, and the characters — who may or may not be android clones — are always unsure as to what's going on. The $40 million film made $8 million at the box office, and has a mere 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It could easily be counted among the worst of all Philip K. Dick adaptations.