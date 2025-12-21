Blade Runner: What Did Philip K. Dick Think Of Ridley Scott's Epic Sci-Fi Adaptation?

When Ridley Scott's turgid sci-fi odyssey "Blade Runner" was released in theaters in 1982, it notoriously flopped. Despite sporting some striking and groundbreaking visuals, and an appealing film-noir-adjacent dystopian setting, audiences stayed away in droves, perhaps put off by its slow pace, uninvolving characterizations, and ambiguous ending. On a rather high budget of $30 million, "Blade Runner" only earned $41 million at the box office.

In the years that followed, though, people started to flock to "Blade Runner" on home video. The film developed a cult, and then finally reached mainstream audiences. By 1992, enough interest had gathered to warrant a director's cut, and Ridley Scott famously created a 116-minute edit that remains the standard to this day. "Blade Runner" is set the future of 2019 when human-like androids, called Replicants, have proliferated through the public. These Replicants sometimes go rogue, however, requiring a special assassin — a blade runner — to track them down and "retire" them. Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, the title character, who has to track down a pair of Replicants played by Rutger Hauer and Darryl Hannah.

The movie was extrapolated from the 1968 novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" by seminal sci-fi author Philip K. Dick. The book and the movie are very different in both story and tone, so one might wonder what Dick thought of Scott's movie. Thanks to a 1981 letter that Dick wrote to a Warner Bros. exec (handily printed on the author's website), we know his thoughts. Or rather, his speculations. Dick, it should be noted, died a few months before the release of "Blade Runner" in 1982, but he saw a TV report on the film's production, and was impressed. He felt that Scott's movie had the potential to change the sci-fi genre forever.