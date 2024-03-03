Blade Runner 2049 Taught Dune Director Denis Villeneuve A Valuable Lesson

Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sci-fi film "Blade Runner 2049" is a worthy follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1982 flick "Blade Runner." Both presented unique and beautifully photographed sci-fi landscapes that were unique to the genre, and gorgeous to behold. They were the kinds of sci-fi landscapes that college-aged cineastes love to use as their laptop wallpapers. Additionally, both "Blade Runners" contained a few notably punchy action setpieces nestled in between steamroller-paced scenes of sorrowful contemplation. Also, both were infused with the same flavor of navel-gazing angst that feels incredibly profound when you're 16. Villeneuve's film outstripped Scott's in that it was a full 46 minutes longer.

"Blade Runner 2049" was Villenueve's ninth feature film as a director, having established his aesthetic in Canada with films like "Polytechnique" and "Incendies," and who became an international superstar with the success of films like "Prisoners" and "Sicario." Villeneuve's films tend to feature a very particular type of hazy, dreamy photography, a terse interior style, and a calming pace that often stands in contrast to his frequent scenes of violence or pressure. The director has many fans, and his latest film, "Dune: Part Two" is — as of this writing — poised to be the year's biggest blockbuster so far.

Villenueve's artistry is unique and striking, but how would it compare to the master stylist Ridley Scott? As it happens, Villeneuve thought about this question a lot. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the French Canadian filmmaker was asked about "Blade Runner 2049," and he expressed consternation about making a sequel to a film as widely beloved as "Blade Runner." Villeneuve claimed that it taught him to never dabble with another filmmaker's world ever again.